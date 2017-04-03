DEVELOPING: 2 Dead, 2 Injured In North Philadelphia Shooting

Tom Brady Is Reunited With Stolen Super Bowl Jerseys

April 3, 2017 7:31 PM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, Tom Brady

BROOKLINE, Mass. (CBS) — They’re back!

Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jerseys have finally been returned.

The New England Patriots tweeted a short video Monday showing team owner Robert Kraft giving the jerseys to Brady.

The jerseys were returned at Kraft’s home in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Brady’s 2017 jersey disappeared after the team’s Super Bowl win.

It was found in Mexico, along with another Brady jersey that was stolen after the 2015 Super Bowl.

