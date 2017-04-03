State Police: Trooper Injured In Crash On Interstate

WARREN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — State police say a trooper has been injured in a “serious” crash on an interstate highway in New Jersey.

The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of I-78 in Warren Township.

Details about the trooper’s injuries were not immediately known and the trooper’s name was not released. It took emergency crews more than 30 minutes to extricate the trooper from the police vehicle, and the trooper was later flown by helicopter to a hospital.

State Trooper involved in serious MVA I-78 EB MP 40.8 Warren Twp., Somerset County. Expect major delays due to invest. No additional info. — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) April 3, 2017

It wasn’t clear if any other vehicles were involved in the accident or what may have caused it.

Authorities say all eastbound lanes of the highway were closed in the area after the crash. Traffic backups of up to four miles were being reported.

