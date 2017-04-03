Mother Of 3 Dies After Collapsing At End Of Half Marathon

April 3, 2017 12:41 PM
Filed Under: Lindsay Doherty, Scranton Half Marathon

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a woman collapsed at the end of a half marathon in Pennsylvania and died at a hospital.

Thirty-six-year-old Lindsay Doherty collapsed at the end of Sunday’s 13.1-mile Scranton Half Marathon.

Doctors: New Blood Tests Can Detect Skin Cancer

The Lackawanna County coroner planned an autopsy Monday on the married mother of three.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Scranton says Doherty worked in its development office, raising money for Catholic education. A special prayer service was scheduled for Monday night at St. Paul’s Parish in Scranton, where she was a member.

The Scranton resident had run the half marathon the previous year.

Plumber Finds Wedding Ring Lost 8 Years Ago In Pipes

Medical workers, including two emergency room physicians, worked to resuscitate Doherty at the race before she was taken to the hospital.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Breathe Your Stress Away
Best Upcoming Charity Events In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia