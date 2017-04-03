NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Report: Ray Rice Taking Coaching Job At New Jersey High School

April 3, 2017 6:15 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice has reportedly taken a job at a high school in New Jersey.

Sources tell ESPN’s Dianna Russini that Rice will be a running back coach at Don Bosco Prep High School in Bergen County, New Jersey.

Rice was released by the Ravens and suspended by the NFL in September 2014 after the video surfaced of him hitting his then then-fiancee at a casino in Atlantic City.

Ray Rice Released By Ravens Following New Footage

His suspension was later overturned by an arbitrator allowing him to one day return to the NFL.

CBS Philly has reached out to Don Bosco Prep but have not heard back.

This story will be updated.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Breathe Your Stress Away
Best Upcoming Charity Events In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia