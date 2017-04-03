US Attorney’s Office: Teen Plotted To Assassinate Pope Francis During Philly Visit

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey teenager plotted to assassinate Pope Francis during his visit to Philadelphia in 2015, the New Jersey U.S. Attorney’s Office says.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement that 17-year-old Santos Colon Jr. of Lindenwold, New Jersey, pleaded guilty as an adult in Camden federal court on one count of attempting to provide material support to terrorists.
Pope Francis Extends Catholic Priests’ Right To Forgive Abortion
According to court documents, Santos admitted that from June 30, 2015 to Aug. 14, 2015, he plotted to assassinate the pope during the papal visit to Philadelphia in September 2015.
Santos wanted to use a sniper to shoot the pope during mass and then set off explosives in the surrounding areas.
Officials say that Santos talked to someone he thought was a sniper, but was actually an undercover FBI employee. He then engaged in target reconnaissance with an FBI confidential source and told the source to purchase materials to make explosives.
Pope Signals He’s Open To Married Catholic Men Becoming Priests
Santos was arrested by FBI agents in 2015.
Santos faces up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.