Man Sentenced To 2 Years Behind Bars In Young Son’s Accidental Shooting Death

April 3, 2017 1:59 PM By Kim Glovas
Filed Under: Nicholas Wyllie

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A 27-year-old Quakertown man entered a plea agreement today in Bucks County court in connection with the accidental shooting death of his son.

Nicholas Wyllie was convicted by Judge Theodore Fritsch of involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangering.

The charges stem from Sept. 12 when Wyllie’s 2-year-old son Benjamin found his father’s gun and fatally shot himself.

Heart-wrenching statements from the child’s mother and grandparents left many in the courtroom in tears.

Defense attorney Sharif Abaza says the maximum two-year sentence does not reflect the true punishment Wyllie is facing personally.

“He will serve a life sentence,” Abaza said. “He will never, ever recover from this emotionally. And he’s done what he can do for penance.”

