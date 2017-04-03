News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | April 3

April 3, 2017 8:43 AM By Chris Stigall
Chris discussed the upcoming confirmation vote for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, the unmasking of General Michael Flynn during surveillance of Russian officials and the new lawyer representing Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams against corruption charges. He also spoke with 94 WIP’s Ike Reese to preview tonight’s NCAA tournament final.

6:00 South Carolina’s women’s basketball team won the NCAA basketball championship.

6:18 House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch will be confirmed this week.

6:35 What’s Trending: NCAA Tournament, Opening Day, Wrestlemania, Lexi Thompson, ACM Awards

6:50 Fox News: High placed official responsible for unmasking General Michael Flynn.

7:00 District Attorney Seth Williams has found a new lawyer to represent him against accusations of corruption.

7:02 Is Philadelphia the most corrupt city in America?

7:20 Vanna White says she regrets posing for playboy.

7:35 April Fools Day was Saturday.

7:48 Dick Yuengling from the Yuengling Brewery discusses the consequences of hosting Donald Trump’s son during the presidential campaign.

8:00 Chris talks with Ike Reese from 94 WIP about tonight’s NCAA Tournament final.

8:19 Kurt Schlichter: The Russiagate scam will blow up in the Democrats smug faces.

8:35 What’s Trending: Boss Baby, Netflix, Lansdale police, Brie-once

