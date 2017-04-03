Lexi Thompson Loses LPGA Major After TV Viewer Calls In Penalty

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You know it’s 2017 when…

…a fan watching on television reports a violation on you in an LPGA major event, costing you a victory.

And that’s exactly what happened to 22-year-old Lexi Thompson on Sunday.

Thompson was penalized four strokes on Sunday after a fan emailed the LPGA about a violation she committed on Saturday. Thompson eventually lost the major in a playoff to So Yeon Ryu.

Lexi Thompson was assessed a 4-shot penalty for an incorrect marking of a ball and signing an incorrect card yesterday at #ANAInspiration pic.twitter.com/6pNJ5haql9 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 3, 2017

Here is Lexi Thompson being informed of the penalties: "Is this a joke?" https://t.co/bzpmJzh40f pic.twitter.com/gHRFPUlT9C — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) April 3, 2017

The LPGA released this statement:

On Sunday afternoon, the LPGA received an email from a television viewer, saying that Lexi Thompson did not properly replace her ball prior to putting out on the 17th hole during Saturday’s third round of the ANA Inspiration. The claim was quickly investigated by LPGA Rules officials. After a full review, it was determined that Thompson breached Rule 20-7c (Playing From Wrong Place), and received a two-stroke penalty under Rule 16-1b. She incurred an additional two-stroke penalty under Rule 6-6d for returning an incorrect scorecard in round three. She was immediately notified of the breach by LPGA Rules Committee in between holes 12 and 13 of the final round.

Tiger Woods and other golfers tweeted in support of Thompson.

Viewers at home should not be officials wearing stripes. Let's go @Lexi, win this thing anyway. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 3, 2017

Unbelievable. Such a shame for @Lexi. The guy eating cheetos at home shouldn't have a say in the outcome. https://t.co/zCxG8apLzH — Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) April 3, 2017

"Oh hey I'm watching the World Series and that pitch was actually a strike, not a ball" "ok son you're out" — John Peterson (@JohnPetersonPGA) April 3, 2017

Thompson was gracious in defeat, despite ruling.

“It’s unfortunate what happened,” she said via CBSSports.com. “I did not mean that at all. I didn’t realize I did that. I fought strong through the finish and it was great to see the fans behind me. My caddie helped me out tremendously. We have a great relationship and he just said, ‘stay with it.’ I learned a lot about myself and how much fight I do have in me. And I don’t know, every day is a learning process, and I wasn’t expecting what happened today but it is what it is. It happens, and I’ll learn from it and hopefully I’ll do better. I am proud.”