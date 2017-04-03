Cursing Man Becomes Viral Sensation After Posting Video Trying To Sell Home

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) — There’s a lovely home on the market at 253 Pebble Beach Drive in Mays Landing with an owner who has a “colorful” brand of salesmanship.

I wanna show you around a little bit, you know what I mean? Go through the outside of this %&!# house,” said Joey Pitzo, Jr. during an impromptu tour of the property.

In just four days, Pitzo has become an internet sensation after his son posted a not-so-kid-friendly video tour of the home on YouTube. Joey didn’t know it was uploaded until he found out it was closing in on half a million views.

“Here’s the other deck. The other half of my inheritance,” he pointed out to Eyewitness News Reporter Alexandria Hoff.

We had to meet him.

“Come in baby! I’m not dressed but that’s alright,” he said when opening the door.

This is his parent’s home and now his to sell.

“There’s 20 bags of my mother’s clothes. Macys ain’t got that much &^%!” he said while inside of the two car garage.

As for his style:

“This is it.. linoleum!” he exclaimed while surveying the kitchen floor.

He calls it “South Philly original” an ode to where he grew up. And yes it’s all an act that he came up with to have fun with the selling process.

“I don’t know what possessed me but I walked over there and it just went, and that’s how it began,” he said of the fictionalized character.

Pitzo is using this humor to soothe grief.

“At the end of their road they became my best friends and then you lose them,” he said.

Joey lost his father two and a half years ago and his mother three months ago.

“I made 500,000 people who I never met laugh so my parents are in heaven smiling and laughing. I hope…” he said.

As for the profanities?

“My mom would have been chasing me around the house with a broom,” he said.

The home is indeed for sale, with three bedrooms and two full baths. It is listed for $149,999. Despite the video going viral, no serious offers have come forward as of Monday.