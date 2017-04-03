BREAKING: Barn Goes Up In Flames In Bucks County

Police: Man On BMX Bike Stole Purse From 80-Year-Old Woman

April 3, 2017 10:46 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Police Department

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—City police are searching for the suspect who they say snatched an 80-year-old woman’s purse last week.

It happened on March 29 around 8 p.m. near the Fairhill Street & Hunting Park Avenue.

Police say a man on a bike snatched the woman’s purse and then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as black or Hispanic man, with short dark hair, scruffy beard, riding a BMX bike.

The woman suffered minor injuries due to the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Breathe Your Stress Away
Best Upcoming Charity Events In Philly
Getaway Guide To The Revolutionary War

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia