Police: Man On BMX Bike Stole Purse From 80-Year-Old Woman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—City police are searching for the suspect who they say snatched an 80-year-old woman’s purse last week.
It happened on March 29 around 8 p.m. near the Fairhill Street & Hunting Park Avenue.
Police say a man on a bike snatched the woman’s purse and then fled the scene.
The suspect is described as black or Hispanic man, with short dark hair, scruffy beard, riding a BMX bike.
The woman suffered minor injuries due to the incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.