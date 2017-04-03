Prosecutor’s Office: 16 People Arrested In Drug And Gun Trafficking Ring

ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities say they have busted a drug and gun trafficking ring which resulted in the arrests of over a dozen people.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that 16 people were arrested in the trafficking of illegal drugs and firearms in the Pleasantville and Egg Harbor City areas. The office also said authorities disrupted a gun trafficking supply ring that originated in the southern United States and ended in Atlantic County.
The investigation into the alleged ring lasted two months.
Authorities said they seized 21 firearms, firearm ammunition, high-capacity automatic weapon magazines, nearly 10 ounces of cocaine and over 10,000 bags of heroin and fentanyl when they executed five search warrants on March 30.
The prosecutor’s office says the drug and gun trafficking organization was led by 39-year-old Kenneth Burrell of Egg Harbor City.
He was charged as a leader of a narcotics trafficking network, among other counts.