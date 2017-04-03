Atlantic City Expressway Lanes Reopen After Fuel Spill

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Officials have reopened the eastbound lanes on the Atlantic City Expressway.
Overturned Tanker Truck Shuts Down Stretch Of Eastbound AC Expressway
Motorists faced delays and detours when a gasoline tanker flipped on its side near the Hamilton Township exit around 1 p.m. Sunday. Crews had to clean up 7,000 gallons of gasoline.
The lanes reopened Monday, but officials say they may need to close lanes throughout the day as they continue to clean up the fuel.
