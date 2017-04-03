Actor Matthew Perry Turns Down PM Justin Trudeau Challenge To Rematch Fight

LOS ANGELES (CBS/CNN) — Friends star Matthew Perry says, thanks, but no thanks.
He turned down Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Twitter invitation to fight.
I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 1, 2017
On Saturday, Trudeau challenged Perry to a rematch after Perry said he beat Trudeau years ago when they were in elementary school in Canada.
Perry turned down the invitation on Twitter acknowledging that Trudeau has an army at his disposal.
As for the original fight?
Perry says it was because he was jealous of Trudeau’s athletic ability.
“My friend … who was also in the fifth grade in Canada, reminded me that we actually beat up Justin Trudeau,” Perry revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last month.
“We both beat him up. I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t, so it was pure jealousy.”
Trudeau’s father was the Prime Minister at the time, so we’re not sure what Perry was thinking.
“I think he was the only kid in school that we could beat up,” Perry, who describes himself as half-Canadian, told Kimmel. “You know, I’m not bragging about this. This is terrible. I was a stupid kid, I didn’t want to beat him up.”