76ers Become First Team With 2 Players Earning Multiple Rookie Of Month Awards

April 3, 2017 3:56 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers are the first team ever to have two different players win rookie of the month multiple times in the same season.

The NBA announced on Monday that Sixers forward Dario Saric is the rookie of the month for March. Saric also won the award in February.

Joel Embiid, who is out for the season with a knee injury, won the award in October/November, December, and January.

In March, Saric, 22, averaged 18.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game in 31.7 minutes per game.

