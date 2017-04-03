5-Year-Old Boy Battling Brain Cancer Loves To Receive Letters Of Encouragement

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (CBS) — A 5-year-old boy from Kansas is showing the world that sometimes, it’s old fashioned communication that matters most.
About 11-months ago, Doctors told Carson Hall’s family he had a brain tumor and that eventually, it would take his life.
But Carson isn’t letting his illness get him down.
He looks most forward to his moments at the mailbox where hundreds of letters, stickers, and even pictures of well-wishers have been filtering in for months.
Carson’s mother, Lindsey, said radiation helped shrink Carson’s tumor by 50 percent.
The family hopes they can do that again to gain more time with him.
You can send a letter to Carson at:
P.O. Box 903 Hutchinson, Kansas 67504.