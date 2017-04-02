Thomas Rhett Wins Song Of The Year

By Hayden Wright
The Best Picture mixup at this year’s Academy Awards will live in infamy—but the country music community sure feels ready to poke fun at the Oscars. While Nancy O’Dell and magician David Copperfield presented the award for Song of the Year to Thomas Rhett (for “Die a Happy Man”) they revealed that the envelope read “Emma Stone—La La Land.”
Rhett took the joking in stride and dedicated his award to his growing family. “This song’s inspiration was because of you,” Rhett told his pregnant wife Lauren, who smiled from the audience.
