Teen Boy Killed, 2 Others Injured In Burlington County ATV Crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Jersey State Police are investigating a crash involving two all-terrain vehicles that killed a 14-year-old boy and injured two others.
It happened around 3 p.m. Saturday near West Patty Bowker Road and Friendship Road in Southampton Township, Burlington County.
Police say 14-year-old Nicholas Cunningham was driving an ATV off road with another 14-year-old boy riding on the back when he lost control and struck a second ATV, also driven by a 14-year-old boy.
As a result of the collision, Cunningham and his passenger were ejected from the ATV.
Cunningham was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other boys were taken to Cooper Trauma Center in Camden with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say all three boys involved were not wearing helmets.
The cause of crash is still under investigation.