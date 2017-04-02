Police: Man Shot Dead Inside Car Crashes On Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting and crash that shut down a section of Roosevelt Boulevard.
It happened around 6 a.m. Sunday along the Boulevard at Summerdale Avenue in Lawncrest.
Police say a man was shot inside of his car while driving, then crossed several lanes of the Boulevard and crashing into a fence on the other side.
Authorities say a Cadillac was seen driving away from the scene.
The northbound outer lanes of the Boulevard at Adams Avenue were closed while police investigated.
There were no initial arrests.