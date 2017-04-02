Car Carrying Super Bowl Trophy Hits Deer In Maine

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned Tanker Truck Shuts Down Portion Of AC Expressway

April 2, 2017 9:57 PM

FAIRFIELD, Maine (AP) — The Super Bowl trophy’s run-in with a deer was nearly as improbable as the New England Patriots’ come-from-behind win over the Atlanta Falcons.

But it happened Friday night in Maine when a Patriots employee who had the Vince Lombardi Trophy in his vehicle struck a deer in Fairfield.

Team spokesman Stacey James on Saturday confirmed the accident. James said the employee was unhurt and the trophy was unscathed.

The trophy was on display Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine, as scheduled. It has been traveling around the region to give fans a chance to see it.

State trooper Tyler Maloon gave the team employee a ride after the accident and posted a photo of himself with the trophy on Facebook.

He wrote: “A story for the ages!”

