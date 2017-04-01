War On Terror Memorial Could Come To Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Plans are underway for a Global War on Terror Memorial in Philadelphia.
The memorial will honor the men and women from Pennsylvania who have given their lives over the past 16 years of conflict.
David Henderson is the President of the Global War On Terror Memorial. He estimates the project will cost $250,000 and fundraising efforts are underway.
“We believe we can secure that money between now and Veterans Day this year. So, that’s our aim: have the project site confirmed, formally announced, and all the funds secured by Veterans Day,” Henderson said.
The design will be a collaborative effort and they’re hoping to have it erected alongside the Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the Korean War Memorial at Penn’s Landing.