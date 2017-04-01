Shofuso Japanese House And Garden Rings In Spring In Fairmount

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Spring has sprung in Fairmount with the seasonal opening of the Shofuso Japanese House and Garden.

Associate Director Derek Finn says the opening always feels like the start of Spring to him, especially when the cherry blossoms on their grounds start to bloom.

“This is a 17th century style Japanese house. It was constructed in Japan in 1952, then they took it apart and shipped it to New York where it was on display at the Museum Of Modern Art. They took it apart again, and it came here in 1958,” Finn explained.

He says this architecture is different from Colonial Philadelphia houses of the time.

“It’s all wood joinery, so it fits together like a puzzle, there’s no structural nails. Part of that has to do with the history of Japan and all the earthquakes, and that’s why they could take it apart and put it back together so many times,” said Finn.

He says if you don’t get a chance to swing by during opening weekend, there’s always next weekend, which will be when Philadelphia’s Cherry Blossom Festival takes place