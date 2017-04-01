Positively Philadelphia: Historical Houses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Spring is here, and along with it so many things to do, especially at the historical houses around the area. At Laurel Hill Mansion in Fairmount Park:

“April 30th, we have a high tea here at the mansion. It’s only $25, it starts at 2. We pour the tea. There are two sandwiches, scones, homemade lemon curd. ”

Karen Finney, president of Women for Greater Philadelphia, says it’s a fundraiser for the 250-year-old house, and feel free to wear a hat.

“It’s a lovely afternoon. It takes you back in time.”

Woodford Mansion is home to one of the country’s greatest collections of 18th and 19th century antiques, and it will be offering special tours that will complement the Philadelphia Antiques and Art Show this month.

And there are many Easter activities. Among them, on Saturday, April 15th, Stenton will host its annual Easter egg hunt in the museum’s historic gardens. Visitors can celebrate the beginning of spring by filling their baskets with eggs, chocolate goodies, and learning about the historical uses of natural dyes.

So much to do, so much to enjoy. We all better get busy!

