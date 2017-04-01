You Can Have Your Cupcake…And Drink Wine, Too!

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A winery in Chadds Ford, Delaware County is offering a sweet pairing during the month of April.
Wine and Cupcakes is the pairing of the month at Penns Woods Winery. The cupcakes are from Dia Doce in West Chester, winner of Food Network’s Cupcake Wars.
“Dia Doce makes them exclusively for this pairing. There are always new flavors, new combinations of sweet and savory, said co-owner Carley Mack. “Each wine is carefully paired with the cupcake. We give you a menu and a staff member walks you though the pairing.”
That includes a red velvet cupcake with wine-dipped bing cherries and camembert frosting paired with Cabernet.
Mack says each flight includes five wines made entirely with Pennsylvania grown grapes and five cupcakes.
“We have a chocolate cake with a fudge center. It’s dipped in smoked bittersweet panache with chocolate-dipped smoked marshmallow on top,” she said. “That is paired with our Chambourcin.”
This is one of the wineries most popular pairings. They go through approximately 4,000 cupcakes and 120 cases of wine during the month-long event.