Museum Of The American Revolution Is Almost Ready For Visitors

April 1, 2017 2:45 PM By John McDevitt
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Final touches are being put on the Museum of the American Revolution in Old City. It opens to the public on April 19. Two massive bronze sculptural panels were installed on the side of the building Saturday morning.

Two 20 x 40 foot bronze panels weighing 1,500 pounds each were lifted off flat bed trucks and installed on the side of the Museum of the American Revolution at 3rd and Chestnut Streets. One depicting “Washington Crossing the Delaware” and the other “The Declaration of Independence.”

Artist Ellen Qiong Schicktanz of Philadelphia donated the artwork. She and a team of about 20 worked on it China and shipped it to U-S.

“I do this work. First I designed it, I did a small model,” she said. “I have workers that help me first to do the fiberglass, then the bronze.”

The museum’s outdoor plaza also includes seating a display of Revolutionary-era cannons.

