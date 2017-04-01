Massive Pillow Fight Planned For Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—No this is not a joke, a massive pillow fight is taking place in Philly today.
According to a listed event on Facebook, the fun will commence at the Washington Square Park located in the 600 block of Walnut St. around 3 p.m.
“We’ll gather just before 3 p.m. and try to blend in to the normal park crowd. At 3 p.m. we unleash our pillows and go nuts! This usually lasts an hour,” said the posting.
The organizers remind pillow fighters to:
-Bring soft pillows only
-Swing lightly
-Do not swing at people without pillows or with cameras
-Remove glasses beforehand
-Feather-free/cruelty-free pillows only
-None of those crazy memory foam pillows
To learn more CLICK HERE.