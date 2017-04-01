FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM: SOGGY FRIDAYLATEST FORECAST | RADAR | TRAFFIC

Massive Pillow Fight Planned For Philly

April 1, 2017 12:25 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—No this is not a joke, a massive pillow fight is taking place in Philly today.

According to a listed event on Facebook, the fun will commence at the Washington Square Park located in the 600 block of Walnut St.  around 3 p.m.

“We’ll gather just before 3 p.m. and try to blend in to the normal park crowd. At 3 p.m. we unleash our pillows and go nuts! This usually lasts an hour,” said the posting.

The organizers remind pillow fighters to:

-Bring soft pillows only

-Swing lightly

-Do not swing at people without pillows or with cameras

-Remove glasses beforehand

-Feather-free/cruelty-free pillows only

-None of those crazy memory foam pillows

To learn more CLICK HERE.

 

 

