Locals React To Possible Hike In Parking Meter Fees, Fines

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you thought you paid enough to park in Philadelphia, get ready because the city’s parking authority is planning to hike up the rates.

“Crazy!” said Iynez Mendez in Old City, “You can’t do it.”

On Friday, the Philadelphia Parking Authority board adopted a budget that already assumes raised rates for parking meters and ticket fines.

“I think the whole situation with the parking, it just keeps getting worse, and worse, and worse,” said Alex Bono.

Bono works in Old City and already pays $2.50 an hour to park her car in the city.

She’s also gotten a few tickets at $36 a pop and thinks that rate is enough.

“I don’t know what I am going to do,” said Bono, “It’s going to be just as much as going to a parking garage.”

The parking authority has not given a number for exactly how much the hikes could be. City council will have to determine that if they even approve the raise in rate to park in Philadelphia.

The incentive for the city? A raise in the parking rate could generate about $10 million a year. That money would go to school districts and pension costs.

People like Iynez Mendez hopes when council makes a decision, it considers the rate raise could have an opposite effect. It could deter people from utilizing on-street parking.

“I’d rather just pay $40 and just park in a parking lot, then to take the risk because you wind up with a $60 ticket regardless,” said Mendez.

It’s unclear when city council will vote on the proposed rate increase. There is a council meeting scheduled for Monday, but so far the potential parking rate increase does not appear on the agenda.