LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) — The internet was flooded with April Fools’ Day pranks and the Lansdale Police Department was not going to be left behind in all the fun.
The police department posted on their Facebook page Saturday that they were releasing a “sneak peek” of their first ever “Men of Lansdale Police” calendar.
The pictures featured officers at a local doughnut shop because, according to the police department, that’s where the officers feel the most comfortable.
PHOTOS: Lansdale Officers Partake In April Fools’ Day Joke With Silly Calendar
And unlike the usual police calendars, the officers kept their shirts on.
“Unfortunately, we quickly realized that our officers don’t exactly possess the most “aesthetically pleasing” bodies, nor are they particularly handsome,” read the Facebook post.
But of course, it was all an April Fools’ Day joke. Well played, Lansdale Police Department. Well played.