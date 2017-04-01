‘It’s A New Era’: Big Change For KYW Newsradio Traffic

April 1, 2017 10:56 AM By Andrew Kramer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here’s something you might not have known. The KYW Newsradio traffic reports have never come from the KYW studios. But as of 12:02 Saturday morning that’s no longer the case.

After hiring an outside company to provide the updates, KYW has launched its own Philadelphia traffic center.

The familiar voice of Sam Clover was the first in-house traffic reporter on the air.

“I’m beside myself actually. Just being in the newsroom, right here,” Clover said. “The energy in this building is great. You know it when you walk in the door. Now I’m going to live it. It’s a new era.”

Clover will still be with KYW Newsradio every weekday morning.

KYW Director of News and Programming Steve Butler says this has been a long time coming.

“Traffic reports are probably the most sought after service that we provide,” Butler said. “So it only became natural to bring that service into the newsroom where we can have complete control over it.”

He says this will provide the best reports possible for KYW Newsradio listeners.

