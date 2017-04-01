Hundreds Celebrate ‘International Pillow Fight Day’ In Washington Square Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a day that some people look forward to every year: International Pillow Fighting day.
Massive pillow fights were held around the world Saturday, including here in Philadelphia.
Hundreds of men, women, and children, with some in costume, came out to Washington Square Park to pelt people with pillows.
31-year-old Anthony Farraj of Manayunk was a masked wrestler: Nacho Libre, and he had a strategy.“Mostly, aim for the smallest people first, get them out of the way. Then go for the bigger people, if you are aiming to win,” said Farraj.
But, that didn’t work out for him too well, as the kids ganged up on the grunting muscle man.
After about an hour of fun, many donated the pillows which oranizers will get washed so they can distribute them to the homeless.