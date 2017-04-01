Host Of Israeli Food Documentary To Speak In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Israeli food chef Michael Solomonov will speak Sunday night at the Ritz Movie Theater after the screening of the Israeli food documentary he hosts called, “In Search of Israeli Cuisine.”

Chef Michael Solomonov tells me he met filmmaker Roger Sherman about four years ago at his restaurant Zahav, when Sherman was looking for an Israeli food chef to host his upcoming documentary.

“He heard through Lior, our spice bender in Hell’s Kitchen, New York, that he should come here and eat if he wanted to eat Israeli food. So he came and we had this sort of 20-minute talk at the table in between entrees and dessert and, after I brought back dessert, he asked me if I wanted to lead this documentary in Israel, and of course I said yes,” Solomonov said.

He says it was quite a learning experience.

“I came up with some ideas, but he had a producer that spent six months researching,” said Solomonov.

Over the course of three weeks, he says he participated in five-to-seven different shoots a day, interviewed about 100 people, and ate a lot.

He says he brought back what he learned to his restaurant.

“You know, Zahav restaurant today would not be what it was without that experience,” Solomonov said.

The movie, “In Search of Israeli Cuisine” is in select theaters, now.