Flyers Goalie Michal Neuvirth Collapses On Ice

April 1, 2017 7:57 PM By Ed Benkin
Filed Under: Ed Benkin, Flyers, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flyers goaltender Michal Neuvirth collapsed on the ice during the first period of the team’s game with the New Jersey Devils at the Wells Fargo Center.

There was no contact during the incident. The play was on the other end of the ice when Neuvirth fell backwards in front of his goal crease.

The Flyers’ medical team immediately rushed out on the ice.

Neuvirth was down on the ice for several minutes before being able to sit up. He was taken off the ice on a stretcher.

Neuvirth was then taken to Pennsylvania Hospital for observation, where he was reported as “awake and alert.”

Neuvirth was a late starter for Saturday’s game when Steve Mason was scratched due to an illness.

Goalie Anthony Stolarz arrived from the Flyers’ minor league team in Lehigh Valley just moments before the game and replaced Neuvirth in goal.

More from Ed Benkin
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To The Revolutionary War
Taste With Tori: Jay’s Steak & Hoagie Joint

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia