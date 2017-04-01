Flyers Goalie Michal Neuvirth Collapses On Ice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flyers goaltender Michal Neuvirth collapsed on the ice during the first period of the team’s game with the New Jersey Devils at the Wells Fargo Center.

There was no contact during the incident. The play was on the other end of the ice when Neuvirth fell backwards in front of his goal crease.

Really scary scene in Philadelphia as Michael Neuvirth collapses. Stretcher out. pic.twitter.com/Qi1KJqfFGp — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) April 1, 2017

The Flyers’ medical team immediately rushed out on the ice.

Neuvirth was down on the ice for several minutes before being able to sit up. He was taken off the ice on a stretcher.

Neuvirth was then taken to Pennsylvania Hospital for observation, where he was reported as “awake and alert.”

Good to see Michal Neuvirth conscious after collapsing suddenly on the ice. pic.twitter.com/wt5pVdl8xm — Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) April 1, 2017

Neuvirth was a late starter for Saturday’s game when Steve Mason was scratched due to an illness.

Goalie Anthony Stolarz arrived from the Flyers’ minor league team in Lehigh Valley just moments before the game and replaced Neuvirth in goal.