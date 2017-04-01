Authorities: 4 Police Recruits Save Man Suffering Heart Attack

April 1, 2017 12:06 PM
Filed Under: CPR, Heart Attack

HAMILTON, NJ. (CBS) — Four police recruits have already proven they have what it takes to be first responders. Officials say the group teamed up Thursday to save a man’s life who collapsed at Veterans Park in Hamilton, New Jersey.

Chelsea Quinlan, a Trenton officer, Jeffrey Puckett from the Plainsboro Police Department, and Dallas Overko and Christopher Tremmel from the Washington Township Police Department, were playing street hockey after class around 3 p.m. when the man asked them if he could join the game, said a spokesman with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

READ: Man Rescued From Collapsed Row Home In Southwest Philadelphia

NJ.com reports as they were skating, the man complained of breathing problems, then chest pains, and collapsed. The recruits immediately jumped into action, calling 911 before splitting up. Two stayed and started CPR while the other pair ran to the park’s entrance to direct the ambulance.

Medics arrived and took over CPR. Officials said the man was put into an ambulance where he was responsive and answering questions.

The four are currently studying at the Mercer County Police Academy in West Windsor. They are scheduled to graduate on April 21.

