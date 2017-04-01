Army Vets Could Soon Be Working For New Jersey Transit Under New Agreement

NEWARK, NJ (CBS) — New Jersey Transit is teaming up with the Army to help veterans find a job after their service to the nation.

NJT is the newest member of what’s called PaYS, short for Partnership for Youth Success, a program the Army’s had in place since 2000, according to NJT spokeswoman Lisa Torbic.

“New Jersey Transit knows firsthand the tremendous value that veterans bring to an agency,” NJT spokeswoman Lisa Torbic told KYW Newsradio. “They have leadership skills and they are true assets to a transportation system.”

More than 500 employers across the country take part in the PaYS program, which matches soldiers close to being discharged with businesses in need of the particular skills each has to offer

“New Jersey Transit will provide qualified PaYS participants the chance to be assessed and to possibly interview with a representative of the company when a job opening becomes available,” Torbic added. “It doesn’t guarantee employment, but it does help the soldier clear the first hurdle to starting their career.”

Army officials consider this a win-win opportunity, with the military pointing vets in the right direction toward private sector jobs while those companies can draw from a specific pool of qualified talent.