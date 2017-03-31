NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police: Woman Pulls Gun On 7-Eleven Clerk Because He Wouldn’t Take Dirty Pennies

March 31, 2017 4:22 PM
Filed Under: 7-Eleven, Melbourne Police Department

MELBOURNE, Fla. (CBS/AP) — Police in Florida are trying to identify a woman they say pulled a pair of guns on a convenience store clerk after he refused to accept a jar of dirty pennies as payment.

Melbourne police tell Florida Today the woman showed up early Wednesday morning at a 7-Eleven, picked up a few items and then gave the clerk the pennies. Police say the clerk told the woman the coins were dirty and “gunked-up.” The clerk says the woman got angry and began throwing things after he told her there were too many pennies for the store to accept.

Indiana Teen Claims He Doesn’t Remember Sexual Assaulting Girl Due To ‘Sexsomnia’

“She had a bunch of pennies in a jar. They clerk said they were dirty, gunked-up pennies. That’s when the argument started,” Melbourne Police Lt. Steve Sadoff  told Florida Today.

Police say the woman told the clerk she was going to kill him before leaving the store and returned with two guns. The clerk sustained only minor injuries in the confrontation.

Children Hospitalized After Going On Ride At Water Park

The woman fled the scene in a vehicle.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To The Revolutionary War
Taste With Tori: Jay’s Steak & Hoagie Joint

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia