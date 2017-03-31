The Dom Giordano Show: Ashley Parker, Ed Henry & Senator Jim DeMint | March 31

March 31, 2017 11:49 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-President Trump goes after the Freedom Caucus.

9:20-Heritage Action CEO, Mike Needham, explaining the top mischaracterization of the Freedom Caucus.

9:35-General Mike Flynn offering to testify in exchange for immunity.

9:40-Haddon Heights telling residents with “no home for hate” signs to take them down.

10:00-Washington Post reporter, Ashley Parker, joined discussing her piece on Vice President Pence’s wife, Karen Pence.

10:35-Ed Henry joined discussing his new book, “42 Faith: The Rest of the Jackie Robinson Story.”

10:45-Neal Zoren with What’s on TV.

11:00-Senator Jim DeMint of the Heritage Foundation joined discussing President Trump’s attack on the Freedom Caucus and health care reform.

11:20-Senate Intelligence Committee turns down General Flynn’s request for immunity.

11:35-Game of the week.

11:50-Brock Stassi makes the Phillies roster.

