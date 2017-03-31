Teen Duct-Taped To Street Sign After Losing Bet

HOUSTON, Texas (CBS) — A teenager was duct-taped to a street sign in Houston because he lost a bet.

CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV reports police were called after drivers spotted 17-year-old Miguel Chavez dangling from a yield sign, wrapped in duct tape.

Miguel said he was taped to the yield sign because he lost a bet on the Houston Rockets-Golden State Warriors game.

“No one wanted to help me down,” Miguel posted on his Instagram account.

KHOU reports that Miguel’s friend had a knife to cut him down, startling police.

“Drop the knife or I’ll Tase you,” one officer shouted, according to KHOU.

Police helped get Miguel down and gave him a ride home.

The video of the prank went viral on social media.

