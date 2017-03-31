Taste With Tori: Jay’s Steak & Hoagie Joint

March 31, 2017 6:44 AM By Vittoria Woodill
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Would you ever think a Philly cheesesteak, which is steamy, hot and delicious, could be a catalyst for good? And I don’t mean just on your taste buds!

Vittoria Woodill introduces us to the man wanting to change the world one cheesesteak at a time, Jason Green!

He’s the owner of Jay’s Steak and Hoagie Joint in Parkland. He’s from the area, and he’s serving up chopped steaks sizzled to perfection and more, giving a piece of good on the side, donating part of his sales to causes close to home.

He also puts extra love and care into his specialty items like really loaded baked potato egg rolls or gluten free buffalo chicken cheese steaks. But it doesn’t get more Philly than their beer dip cheesesteak.

