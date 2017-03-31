Sixers’ Jahlil Okafor, Robert Covington To Miss Rest Of Season Due To Knee Injuries

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers appear to be the walking wounded at this point.

The Sixers announced Friday that Robert Covington and Jahlil Okafor will miss the rest of the season due to knee issues.

Medical update:

An MRI of Robert Covington's right knee reveals slight tear of lateral meniscus. He will miss final 7 games of season. — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 31, 2017

The team revealed an MRI of Covington’s right knee revealed a slight tear of his lateral meniscus.

Sixers Announce Joel Embiid To Have Surgery On Left Knee

According to Liberty Ballers’ Jake Pavorsky, Covington initially sat out the game against the Lakers on March 12 with a knee injury, but played eight games after that.

Robert Covington first sat out with a knee injury on 3/12. He played 8 games after that, and a total of 261 minutes. Now diagnosed with tear — Jake Pavorsky (@JakePavorsky) March 31, 2017

The Sixers said that Okafor is being shut down as he continues to experience right knee soreness.

Medical update:

Jahlil Okafor still having right knee soreness – exacerbated by impact in game at OKC – will miss final 7 games of season. — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 31, 2017

The Sixers have seven games left in the season. They face the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday night.