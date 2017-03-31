Runners Gear Up As Registration Opens At Midnight For Philadelphia Marathon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Registration opens at midnight for November’s Philadelphia Marathon.
Race Director Jim Marino says the course will be flatter and friendlier than last year.
“We really like to promote that the course is a fast course,” said Marino. “For the most part it’s flat. We only have two hills that are of substantial nature.”
That should be encouraging for those attempting to get a qualifying time for the Boston Marathon.
Marino says they’re offering discounts for early birds.
“The registration fee for the marathon is $105, and the half marathon registration is $95,” said Marino. “But for the first three days we’re gonna give runners an added discount of ten percent off that number and let them jump right in if they want to get involved.”
You can sign up at Philadelphiamarathon.com