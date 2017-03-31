Report: Thousands Of Disturbing Videos Looking Like Popular Cartoons Popping Up On YouTube

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A recent report finds that thousands of videos on YouTube that look like popular cartoons actually are disturbing and inappropriate for children.
According to BBC News, there are fake videos featuring characters from “Frozen,” “Minions,” and “Thomas the Tank Engine,” among others, that could be troubling for children.
Laura June wrote about the experience after her 3-year-old daughter watched a video they thought was “Peppa Pig.”
“Peppa does a lot of screaming and crying and the dentist is just a bit sadistic and it’s just way, way off what a 3-year-old should watch,” she wrote on The Outline, according to BBC News. “But the animation is like close enough to looking like Peppa – it’s crude but it’s close enough that my daughter was like, ‘This is Peppa Pig.’”
Some of the videos titled “Frozen Elsa Huge Snot,” “Naked Hulk Loses His Pants,” and “Bloody Elsa: Frozen Elsa’s Arm Is Broken By Spiderman” feature violence and graphic humor.
YouTube told BBC News in a statement, “We take feedback very seriously. We appreciate people drawing problematic content to our attention, and make it easy for anyone to flag a video.
“Flagged videos are manually reviewed 24/7 and any videos that don’t belong in the app are removed within hours. For parents who want a more restricted experience, we recommend that they turn off the Search feature in the app.”