Police: 1 In Custody In Connection With Possible Sniper Shooting In Northern Liberties

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a person is in custody following a shooting in Northern Liberties that prompted the closure of I-95 during the heat of rush hour Monday evening.
Authorities say a vehicle was struck twice. With some concerns about a possible sniper situation, police closed parts of of I-95 for hours.
Authorities say bullets hit the driver’s side of the vehicle, as a woman associated with Delilah’s Gentleman’s Club said she was getting into the truck.
“She’s really lucky, because those bullets missed her by inches,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small.
Investigators were unsure if the woman was targeted.
No word on the identity of the person in custody.