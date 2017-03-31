Former Phillies Gold Glove Shortstop Ruben Amaro Sr. Dies At 81

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Phillies Gold Glove shortstop Ruben Amaro Sr. has passed away at the age of 81, the organization announced on Friday.

This comes just one week after the death of legendary manager Dallas Green.

Most of Amaro’s baseball career was spent with the Phillies, where he played six seasons (1960-1965).

After his playing days ended in 1969, Amaro began the second stage of his baseball career as a scout, major league coach, minor league manager and respected figure in Mexico, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Amaro re-joined the Phillies in 1972 as an assistant to Green, who was the Phillies’ director of minor leagues and scouting at the time. Amaro became the organization’s first full-time scout in the Caribbean and the Latin American coordinator from 1974 to 1980.

In 1999, Amaro Sr. returned to the Phillies once again, this time as a minor league coordinator, scout, and Gulf Coast League manager. Amaro Sr. is a member of the Mexico and Cuba Baseball Halls Of Fame.

Four generations of Amaros played pro baseball, including Amaro Sr.’s three sons, Ruben Jr., David and Luis Alfredo. Ruben Amaro Jr. was an assistant general manager and general manager for the Phillies from 1999-2015, winning a World Series in 2008. He’s currently the first base coach of the Boston Red Sox.

Amaro Sr. is survived by his wife Lilia and five children — David, Ruben Jr., Luis Alfredo, Ruben Andres, and Alayna — plus seven grandchildren.