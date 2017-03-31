Delaware Valley’s ‘Mach22’ Wins Contest To Open For Bon Jovi At Wells Fargo Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–They’ve learned from the legends and now, they hope to become one.

“Somebody said, ‘Dreams really do come true,’ and it hit me,” said Mach22 bassist Jaron Gulino.

Five Delaware Valley natives make up the rock n’ roll band, Mach22; the youngest, Ric Haas, is just 18-years-old.

“Before I had music, I was really shy and nervous, and with music, I can just express more,” Haas said.

On Friday night, thanks to a contest entry, they get to share a stage with a true rockstar.

“I’m a jersey boy, so it’ll be pretty surreal,” Gulino said.

The contest got them halfway there: the chance to open for Bon Jovi at the Wells Fargo Center for the “This House Is Not For Sale” tour. Then last week, they found out they won.



“I didn’t think it would happen,” said lead vocalist and band founder, Lamont Caldwell. “When it did happen, I couldn’t stop smiling all day.”

Last year, the band opened for Guns N’ Roses in Philadelphia. Friday’s performance will be special too, says Caldwell, not only to open for one of the most iconic names in rock ‘n roll but also to do so right here in their hometown.

“We’re home. We’re not in Cincinnati. We’re not in Chicago. We’re in Philadelphia – that’s where we live, where we work, where we breathe, where we bleed, sweat, this is where we are. So it’s just amazing,” he said.

And no matter the obstacle, they’ve learned this: you stick to your guns for something to believe in.

“You just gotta believe, that’s all we have in our lives is belief and faith in that… living on a prayer,” Caldwell said.

Mach22 performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday ahead of Bon Jovi.