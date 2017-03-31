Local High School Orchestra Gets Invited To Play Carnegie Hall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Musicians dream to perform at most prestigious concert halls in the country and some students there our area, have the opportunity, to do just that.

CBS 3’s Vittoria Woodill went to rehearsals at one local high school where they are preparing for their once in a lifetime performance.

Do you ever remember day dreaming in class about the big places you would go?

Well, for 36 music students from Delaware, the dream of playing at top music hall in the world is no longer one spent looking out the classroom window. They have been invited to play at Carnegie hall in New York City next month

Anita Pissano is director of high school orchestra program from the Brandywine School District said, “Everyone has that, fantasy in their head that maybe they could someday, but to be able to find that you can do it, and do it early you just have to have a right help.”

Pissano set this all up and sent in the teen orchestra’s audition tape.

“We did really well, they agreed that we should come in, and gave us an invitation to play,” she said.

Following the audition, the community stepped in, to fund their dreams.

“There air lot of students that didn’t have enough, funds to be able to go. So we started, a donation site where they could be dream makers and donate money and we would get an extra ten kid to be able to go,” said Pissano.

Including senior violin player Aalayha Johnson who will mark this performance as one of growth for the program.

“Even when we first started out, we didn’t have a place to play in some schools, and we even played in the closet,” said Johnson. “Being an older student I really know where we came from, being at the bottom. This is what everything has added up to be, now going to Carnegie Hall, one of the most prestigious places to play.”

The students are scheduled to play Carnegie Hall April 10.