Prosecutor’s Office: Deaths Of Twin 7-Month-Old Girls Ruled ‘Natural’

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have determined the manner of death of twin infant girls who were found dead in their Lindenwold apartment last week.
The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office says the medical examiner “determined the manner of deaths for both girls was natural.”
“At this time, my office will not be releasing the cause of death out of respect for the deceased,” said Camden County Prosecutor Mary Colalillo.
The twin 7-month-old girls were found dead inside an apartment at Pines Apartment Complex on the 500 block of Bilper Avenue last Wednesday.
In the 911 call, a woman told the dispatcher her twin 7-month-olds were unresponsive in their cribs and that they were purple. The caller tells the dispatcher she’d been doing CPR for 15 minutes but they weren’t breathing at all.
“Oh my God, my twins, my twins are like purple, they’re not breathing,” the woman frantically said on the 911 call.