Group Of Children Have Trouble Breathing After Visit To Water Park

March 31, 2017 10:43 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fun afternoon at a water park in Northeastern Pennsylvania ended with a few children going to the hospital.

The kids were at Kalahari’s Resort and Convention Center in Tobyhanna Township Thursday.

They had gone on a water coaster with enclosed tunnels in the indoor water park.

When they came off, some were coughing and having trouble breathing.

Parents say some of the kids were taken to a local hospital.

“We got on the ride and after the first drop my friend started hacking, and through the whole thing I was coughing. Once I got off, I didn’t feel so good,” said Roman Moss.

In a statement, Kalahari Resort officials say the program was “an isolated incident on a single attraction” and “every attraction has been tested to ensure regulations are not only met, but exceeded.”

