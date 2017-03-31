Group Of Children Have Trouble Breathing After Visit To Water Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fun afternoon at a water park in Northeastern Pennsylvania ended with a few children going to the hospital.
The kids were at Kalahari’s Resort and Convention Center in Tobyhanna Township Thursday.
They had gone on a water coaster with enclosed tunnels in the indoor water park.
When they came off, some were coughing and having trouble breathing.
Parents say some of the kids were taken to a local hospital.
“We got on the ride and after the first drop my friend started hacking, and through the whole thing I was coughing. Once I got off, I didn’t feel so good,” said Roman Moss.
In a statement, Kalahari Resort officials say the program was “an isolated incident on a single attraction” and “every attraction has been tested to ensure regulations are not only met, but exceeded.”