Jimmy Rollins Informed He Won’t Make Giants’ Roster

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jimmy Rollins’ illustrious baseball career might be over.
The 38-year-old shortstop was told on Thursday that he won’t make the San Francisco Giants’ Opening Day roster, according to multiple reports. Rollins was given a minor-league deal with the Giants in December.
Related: Jimmy Rollins On Fans’ Ovation: ‘It Was Incredible’
The former NL MVP and World Series champion with the Phillies, who has done some MLB broadcasting, is still weighing options for his next move.
Rollins has spent 17 seasons in Major League Baseball, the first 15 were with the Phillies. Rollins was just 5 for 42 (.119) with eight strikeouts in 17 Cactus League games.