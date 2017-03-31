FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM: SOGGY FRIDAYLATEST FORECAST | RADAR | TRAFFIC

FBI Re-Releases Dozens Of 9/11 Pentagon Photos After Glitch 

March 31, 2017 10:15 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than two dozen photos of the Pentagon taken after a plane crashed into it on Sept. 11, 2001, have reappeared in recent days on the FBI’s website six years after they were first made public. The posting misled some to believe the photos from 9/11 had never before been seen.

FBI spokeswoman Jillian Stickels told The Associated Press on Friday the 27 photos were first posted online in 2011, but disappeared from the site because of a technical glitch. They were restored to public view once the FBI was alerted they were missing. Stickels didn’t know how long they weren’t visible.

Several media outlets reported Thursday and Friday that the photos were previously unseen.

The photos show plane debris, damage to the building and FBI teams on the site.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To The Revolutionary War
Taste With Tori: Jay’s Steak & Hoagie Joint
52nd ACM Awards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia