FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM: LATEST FORECAST | RADAR | TRAFFIC MAP

New Facebook Feature Allows Users To Create Online Fundraisers

March 31, 2017 6:13 PM
Filed Under: Facebook

MENLO PARK, Calif. (CBS) — Facebook launches a new feature that will allow users to create their own personal online fundraisers.

The requests will fall under six categories, including education and medical expenses.

Smartphones May Be To Blame For Unprecedented Spike In Pedestrian Deaths

Facebook says it will review potential fundraisers for 24 hours before they can go live.

The site will charge a 30 percent fee for the service and about 7 percent of the funds raised.

The company says the money would cover fraud protection and payment processing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To The Revolutionary War
Taste With Tori: Jay’s Steak & Hoagie Joint
52nd ACM Awards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia