New Facebook Feature Allows Users To Create Online Fundraisers

MENLO PARK, Calif. (CBS) — Facebook launches a new feature that will allow users to create their own personal online fundraisers.
The requests will fall under six categories, including education and medical expenses.
Facebook says it will review potential fundraisers for 24 hours before they can go live.
The site will charge a 30 percent fee for the service and about 7 percent of the funds raised.
The company says the money would cover fraud protection and payment processing.