Area Artists Transform Chairs To Raise Money For People In Need Of Housing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Old chairs are being upcycled to benefit a Philadelphia non-profit. It’s all designed to raise money for Philadelphians in need of housing.
Thirteen artists have already signed on to transform an ordinary chair into something new and worthy. It’s part of the first ever Pathways to Housing PA “Chair Affair”, and proceeds will go to the Philadelphia Furniture Bank.
Pathways Tracy Segal said, “We have everything from church pews through a school seat, and the artist can pick what inspires them for creating either a functional chair that you can use in your living room, or a piece of art work.”
She says all of the chairs will then be auctioned off at the event June first at the Moore College of Art.
“A hundred percent of the proceeds will be benefiting the Philadelphia Furniture Bank,” she said.
The Furniture Bank helps those people moving from homelessness into their own apartments, and provides beds, tables and, yes, chairs, to help them furnish their new nest.